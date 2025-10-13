DTC To Launch Pink ‘Saheli’ Smart Card For Women And Transgenders For Free Bus Travel Soon

The Delhi Government is preparing to launch its long-awaited pink cards which will provide women and transgenders with free bus travel. The card is expected to be out by the time for Bhai Dooj, which falls on October 23 this year. According to officials familiar with the development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office has instructed the transport department to ensure that all necessary preparations are completed well in advance of the festival, which is celebrated by women two days after Diwali. The initiative aims to offer greater convenience and mobility to women across the city, coinciding with the festive period when many travel to meet family and friends.

According to the reports of Hindustan Times, the officials said that the backend integration enabling smart card-based ticketing has been completed for all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, while similar work for cluster buses under DIMTS is nearing completion. “Our backend integration for pink and other smart cards is done. The plan is to launch the card around Bhai Dooj. Depending on the CM’s directions, the rollout will happen in phases,” said a senior transport official.

Saheli Smart Card to Replace Paper Tickets

This upcoming ‘Pink Smart Card’ aka ‘Saheli Smart Card’ will replace the pink paper tickets, which were introduced in 2019 for women on the occasion of Bhai Dooj that year for the women to travel free in the DTC buses.

This pink card will become the permanent travel pass for women and transgender. As officials said, the smart card will be valid for life, which will help women to travel freely around in the Delhi Government buses without any restrictions.

Other Cards and Features

Along with the Pink Cards, two more cards will be issued, where pink ID for women and transgenders, blue cards will be released for general commuters and orange cards for the monthly pass holders of DTC, including students and senior citizens. The blue card will serve as a regular prepaid mobility card, offering seamless travel, while the orange card will modernize the current paper-based monthly passes by enabling digital validation through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs).

Eligibility and Subsidy Transparency

The pink card will be available exclusively to Delhi residents and will be issued through banks to those who submit valid proof of a Delhi address. At present, DTC provides free bus travel to all women, irrespective of their place of residence. According to officials, the new system aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the subsidy program, replacing the existing paper-based slips currently handed out by bus conductors.

The aim of this initiative is to provide convenience to 2.9 million daily travelers of Delhi buses. This pink ‘Saheli’ card will also allow women and transgender commuters flexibly to top up and use the same card for paid travel on the Metro and other transport modes, bringing both uniformity and digital ease to their daily commute.