DU Admission 2021

DU Admission 2021: Delhi University registration to begin around July 15, says VC
File Photo

DU Admission 2021: The admissions to undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) are likely to begin around July 15, Vice-Chancellor Professor PC Joshi said on Thursday (June 3).

He said that the admissions will be done on the basis of marks students receive from various boards.

“Delhi University will begin its registration process around July 15 this year, and students from all boards (state and CBSE) will be given equal importance,” PC Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

“So far we've admitted students on a merit basis. This year too, in view of COVID, we will admit students on the basis of marks they receive from boards, be it CBSE or other boards. Delhi University will release merit (list) using those marks,” he added.

The VC added that unlike last year, the admissions could be delayed this time.

“Admission process will begin as and when board results are announced. But contrary to previous years, it will be delayed this year,” he said.

Joshi further said that as per the New Education Policy, Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) at the undergraduate level can be implemented by National Testing Agency, but it will depend on the COVID situation.

“In future, CUCET will be conducted surely,” he said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that it is happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

