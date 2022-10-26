NewsIndia
DU ADMISSIONS 2022

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University list of vacant seats for 2nd Merit list applications RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU Admission 2022: The Delhi University has released the Round 2 vacant seats today on the official website, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University list of vacant seats for 2nd Merit list applications RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the Round 2 Vacant Seats for candidates today, October 26, 2022. The open seats for Round 2 can be downloaded from the official websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in, by candidates who did not advance from Round 1. The DU Round 2 Vacant Seats, which were supposed to be displayed today at 10 am according to the amended schedule, have also been made available. Candidates can access the available seats by entering their information on the website. The available seats will show up after the information is submitted, and you can download them.

Approximately 59, 100 students have paid their fees to guarantee their admission to the ongoing DU Admission. The Common Seat Allocation System's Round 1 of undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi has been successfully completed. 

DU Vacant Seats 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Then click on the relevant link to download the vacant seats
  • Enter the details
  • The list will appear on the screen
  • Download and keep a copy

DU Admission 2022; direct link here

The DU 2nd Merit List 2022 will be released on October 30, 2022 as per the schedule. The first round was finished on October 25, 2022, which was also the deadline for payment of the fees.

Live Tv

DU Admissions 2022DU Merit List 2022du 2nd merit list 2022du merit list 2nd2 merit list dateDU admissiondu 2 merit list vacant seatsdu ug merit list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'