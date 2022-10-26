DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University list of vacant seats for 2nd Merit list applications RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the Round 2 Vacant Seats for candidates today, October 26, 2022. The open seats for Round 2 can be downloaded from the official websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in, by candidates who did not advance from Round 1. The DU Round 2 Vacant Seats, which were supposed to be displayed today at 10 am according to the amended schedule, have also been made available. Candidates can access the available seats by entering their information on the website. The available seats will show up after the information is submitted, and you can download them.

Approximately 59, 100 students have paid their fees to guarantee their admission to the ongoing DU Admission. The Common Seat Allocation System's Round 1 of undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi has been successfully completed.

DU Vacant Seats 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Then click on the relevant link to download the vacant seats

Enter the details

The list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy

The DU 2nd Merit List 2022 will be released on October 30, 2022 as per the schedule. The first round was finished on October 25, 2022, which was also the deadline for payment of the fees.