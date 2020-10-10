हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DU cut off 2020: Delhi University likely to releases first cut off list on October 12 at du.ac.in

The Delhi University will release the DU admission 2020 cut-off list for 70,000 seats.

Delhi University admission 2020:  Delhi University is likely to release its First Cut off List for 2020 admissions on October 12. The admission process for Delhi University will begin soon after the cut off list is out. Candidates willing to apply in Delhi University can check the scores at their official website du.ac.in.

As per media reports, various colleges under DU will be releasing the cut-off list first which will be then compiled by the varsity to prepare the first cut-off list. 

Students can plan for admissions in DU only after the have scores as per the cut off list. Delhi University admission for UG courses will go on till October 14, till 5 pm.

To complete their application in the university students need to submit these documents - Class 10 certificate, Class 12 marksheet, OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (if applicable), EWS certificate (if applicable), or ECA/ Sports categories.

Delhi University admission process will be completely online this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No student will be allowed to enter the Delhi University’s college premises, said college authority.

 

