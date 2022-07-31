DU FAKE NEWS ALERT! No Fee hike at Delhi University. Read clarification note

NewsIndia
DU FAKE FEE HIKE NEWS ALERT: The news of Delhi University fee hike is going viral on many websites, including social media. According to the official statement of DU, there is no increase, only the fee structure has been changed.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

- Earlier, the fee was charged in 20 categories, which will now be charged in 9 categories.

- No fee including tuition fee has been increased.

- DU administration has no idea about increasing the fees at present.

- News of DU fee increase in some media reports are completely false and baseless, DU administration has not issued any such order.

- Fees of students studying in Economic Weaker Section (EWS) in Delhi University is used by adding an amount of Rs.100 from the fees of all students of DU which will be used entirely for the weaker sections and from this amount Development fee will not be charged.

