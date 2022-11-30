DU PG 2022 Admission: MA, MSc courses first merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU PG first admission list 2022 for various MA and M.Sc courses. Candidates who took the DUET PG 2022 exam and applied for DU merit-based admissions can now check their admission lists on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. M.A French, M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A Hispanic, M.A Italian, M.A Life long learning and extension, and M.A Linguistics are currently on the DU PG First admission list. The first admission list for MSc courses includes M.Sc. degrees in biochemistry, biophysics, microbiology, human development and childhood studies, and resource management and design application. Candidates who have received seats have until December 1, 2022, 10 AM until December 3, 2022, 5 PM to accept their seats and secure their admission.

DU PG First admission list 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for PG Admissions

A new page will open, click on the link provided for admission lists.

Select your course and open the PDF assigned next to it

Search for your name and roll number and download it for future references

DU is still in the process of releasing the DU PG Admission lists, hence students are urged to take this into consideration. Later in the day, the list for remaining M.A., M.Sc., Masters in Journalism, M.Com, MCA, etc. programmes is anticipated to be made public.