DU PG 2022 Admission: MA, MSc courses first merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here
DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates who have been allotted a seat will now have time from December 1, 2022 10 AM onwards till December 3, 2022, 5 PM to accept their seats, details below.
DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University, DU has released the DU PG first admission list 2022 for various MA and M.Sc courses. Candidates who took the DUET PG 2022 exam and applied for DU merit-based admissions can now check their admission lists on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. M.A French, M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A Hispanic, M.A Italian, M.A Life long learning and extension, and M.A Linguistics are currently on the DU PG First admission list. The first admission list for MSc courses includes M.Sc. degrees in biochemistry, biophysics, microbiology, human development and childhood studies, and resource management and design application. Candidates who have received seats have until December 1, 2022, 10 AM until December 3, 2022, 5 PM to accept their seats and secure their admission.
DU PG First admission list 2022: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the tab for PG Admissions
- A new page will open, click on the link provided for admission lists.
- Select your course and open the PDF assigned next to it
- Search for your name and roll number and download it for future references
DU Admission 2022; direct link for MA French
DU Admission 2022; direct link for MA Geography
DU Admission 2022; direct link for MA German
DU Admission 2022; direct link for MA Hispanic
DU Admission 2022; direct link for MA Italian
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.A Life long learning and extension
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.A Linguistics
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.Sc Biochemistry
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.Sc Biophysics
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.Sc Microbiology
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.Sc Human Development and Childhood Studies
DU Admission 2022; direct link for M.Sc Resource Management and Design Application
DU is still in the process of releasing the DU PG Admission lists, hence students are urged to take this into consideration. Later in the day, the list for remaining M.A., M.Sc., Masters in Journalism, M.Com, MCA, etc. programmes is anticipated to be made public.
