DU PG ADMISSION 2022

DU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU PG Admission 2022: The link for few courses of MA and M.Sc has been released, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

DU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list RELEASED at du.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University has released the third admission list for MA and M.Sc courses today, December 13, 2022. The list of MA courses and other M.Sc courses is not yet comprehensive, but a few of them have been published on the official website, du.ac.in. Candidates can also get the list by visiting admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that the list of candidates has been announced based on the DUET PG Entrance Exam and Merit. According to the DU, the dates for the first three lists have been issued, and the dates for subsequent lists will be released as needed. 

DU PG 3rd Admission List: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – admission.uod.ac.in
  • Then click on PG admission
  • Select the list for the courses and look for your name
  • Download the list and keep a copy if needed

DU PG Admission 2022; direct link here

Candidates can begin applying for the third round of DU PG Admissions 2022 from 10 a.m. today, December 13, 2022, and the deadline is December 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

