DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Delhi University School of Open Learning, DU SOL Admit Card 2022 has been released online, on August 1, 2022 for UG Sem II courses. Students who have to appear for BA English Hons. Students can acquire their SOL hall ticket right away from the official website, web.sol.du.ac.in, if they need to appear for the BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., or BCom Hons. papers.

The DU SOL Admit Card 2022 has been made available for the exams for UG Sem II beginning in August 2022. Please note that the datesheets for all three honours programs—BA English, BA Political Science, and B.Com—are distinct. However, these tests would start in August, and information about the exam date, location, and other specifics have been included on the DU SOL Hall Tickets.

To download the admit card online, students need their SOL Roll Number and birthdate. Candidates can use the detailed instructions and direct link provided below to download it.

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Candidates must go to the Delhi University School of Open Learning's official website, web.sol.du.ac.in.

Click the link that says, "UG Semester-II - ADMISSION TICKET 2021-22 (Only For B.A. Eng. Hons./ B.A. Pol sc. Hons./ B.Com Hons.)" on the homepage.

Enter your SOL Roll Number, birthdate, and other information as prompted on the new page.

Your screen will show your DU SOL Hall Ticket 2022.

For future use, download and print a copy of it.

Students must carry their DU SOL Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam location because they will not be permitted to take the test without it. Please be aware that the SOL admission card for other topics will be made available when it is appropriate. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website also.