NewsIndia
SOL

DU SOL Admit Card 2022 released for UG Semester II courses on web.sol.du.ac.in- Direct link to download DU SOL Hall Ticket here

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: The DU SOL Hall Ticket 2022 has been made available on web.sol.du.ac.in for students enrolled in BA English Hons and other programmes, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DU SOL Admit Card 2022 released for UG Semester II courses on web.sol.du.ac.in- Direct link to download DU SOL Hall Ticket here

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Delhi University School of Open Learning, DU SOL Admit Card 2022 has been released online, on August 1, 2022 for UG Sem II courses. Students who have to appear for BA English Hons. Students can acquire their SOL hall ticket right away from the official website, web.sol.du.ac.in, if they need to appear for the BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., or BCom Hons. papers.

The DU SOL Admit Card 2022 has been made available for the exams for UG Sem II beginning in August 2022. Please note that the datesheets for all three honours programs—BA English, BA Political Science, and B.Com—are distinct. However, these tests would start in August, and information about the exam date, location, and other specifics have been included on the DU SOL Hall Tickets. ALSO READ: NMAT 2022 Registration begins at mba.com- Check NMAT 2022 Exam Date and other details here

To download the admit card online, students need their SOL Roll Number and birthdate. Candidates can use the detailed instructions and direct link provided below to download it.

DU SOL Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Candidates must go to the Delhi University School of Open Learning's official website, web.sol.du.ac.in.
  • Click the link that says, "UG Semester-II - ADMISSION TICKET 2021-22 (Only For B.A. Eng. Hons./ B.A. Pol sc. Hons./ B.Com Hons.)" on the homepage.
  • Enter your SOL Roll Number, birthdate, and other information as prompted on the new page.
  • Your screen will show your DU SOL Hall Ticket 2022.
  • For future use, download and print a copy of it.

DU SOL Admit Card; direct link here

Students must carry their DU SOL Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam location because they will not be permitted to take the test without it. Please be aware that the SOL admission card for other topics will be made available when it is appropriate. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website also.

 

Live Tv

SolDU SOLcuet admit cardsol dumis ncvtsol loginsol admit carddu sol admit cardsol.du.ac.in 2022 du sol loginsol hall ticketdu sol admit card 2022sol.du.ac.in loginsol hall ticket 2022sol admit card 2022hall ticket soldu.solmata sundri collegesol du admit cardsol.du.ac.indu sol hall ticket 2022sol.du.ac.in hall ticket 2022dusolSchool of Open Learningdeen dayal upadhyaya college

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?