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Delhi: DU student's speeding car kills 2, critically injures 2 on Dwarka Expressway

Two workers were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding car driven by a DU student crashed into them while they were installing roadside metal grilles on the Dwarka Expressway.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Delhi: DU student's speeding car kills 2, critically injures 2 on Dwarka Expressway
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Delhi: DU student's speeding car kills 2, critically injures 2 on Dwarka Expressway
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