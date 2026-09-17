A speeding white car struck four workers installing metal grilles by the roadside near Shriram Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway in the early hours of Thursday, killing two of them and leaving the other two critically injured.
The accident happened around 2:30 am when the car, travelling from the Delhi side, struck the workers positioned along the expressway. The driver of the car, 20-year-old Delhi University student Vedan Khanna, was also injured in the incident. The impact was severe enough that two of the workers died at the scene, while the other two suffered serious injuries.
#WATCH | Two workers died and two were seriously injured after being run over by a car around 2.30 am today, while they were installing grills on the Dwarka Expressway.— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026
The accident took place near Sri Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar.
Visuals from the accident site and of the… pic.twitter.com/07nzO7HC14
According to Times of India report, Khanna, a resident of Indiabulls Enigma in Sector 110, Gurugram, was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being referred to Fortis Hospital for further care. The injured workers were also taken to a private hospital following the crash.
Police from Bajghera police station reached the site after being alerted about the incident and impounded the Delhi-registered vehicle. A case has been filed at the police station for rash and negligent driving causing death.
According to preliminary information, the speeding car, bearing registration number DL7CT-3165, allegedly lost control and crashed into workers at the site.
The collision was so forceful that it killed Bijendra, aged about 60, and Pappu Singh, around 58, at the scene. Both men were residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, TOI reported.
The other two workers, Satish Chand (45) and Ram Kumar (28), suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment after the accident.
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