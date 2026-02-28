Dubai suspends all flight operations at Dubai International and Al Maktoum Airports US-Israel strike on Iran

The Dubai Airports announced on Saturday that all flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been suspended until further notice amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Air travel across parts of the Middle East experienced significant disruption after Israel, Iran, Dubai, and Iraq closed their airspace following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

"Flight operations at @DXB and Dubai World Central -- Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been suspended until further notice. Guests are advised not to travel to the airport, and to check with their airlines for flight updates," Dubai Airports said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation," it added.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is considered as one of the world's busiest airports, handling more than 8,500 weekly flights, or over 12,00 daily flights, by more than 100 airlines.

Prominent airlines include, Emirates, flydubai, IndiGo, and Air India, connecting to more than 270 destinations.

Airports across much of the Gulf region were affected, prompting airlines to cancel, divert, or reroute flights due to safety concerns.

Israel closed its airspace to civilian aircraft shortly after the strikes, while several European and Gulf carriers either suspended services or altered flight routes to avoid the region.

Dubai-based carrier flydubai said earlier that some of its flights were disrupted because of the temporary closure of Iraqi, Iranian, and Israeli airspace.

Air India announced that it has suspended all flights to destinations across the Middle East in response to the evolving situation in the region.

The announcements came as the United States and Israel initiated what they described as “major combat operations” in Iran.

"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended," Air India said in a statement.

"We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers," the airline added.

The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East.

The development raised concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region, "Air India Express has suspended all west-bound international flights. The safety and security of our guests and crew remain our highest priority."

With inputs from agencies...