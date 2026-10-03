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  • /Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan meets Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, praises his courage

Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan meets Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, praises his courage

Machchhar, a pilot with flydubai, was injured while operating flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday. Following his hospital visit, Hamdan praised the Indian pilot for his bravery, sense of responsibility and concern for the safety of others.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan meets Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, praises his courage
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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