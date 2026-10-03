Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), visited Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital on Saturday and praised his courage and efforts to protect human life during a mid-air attack.
Machchhar, a pilot with flydubai, was injured while operating flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday. Following his hospital visit, Hamdan praised the Indian pilot for his bravery, sense of responsibility and concern for the safety of others.
“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” Hamdan wrote on X.
During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 3, 2026
From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise.
We are proud that he is part of our… pic.twitter.com/QgpQxdcK5C
Hamdan also serves as Chairman of Dubai's Executive Council.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Machchhar was responding well to treatment and continued to receive medical care. The mission added that it was in contact with his family and local authorities to support his recovery.
“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to the UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health,” the embassy said in a post on X.
According to the account of the incident, Machchhar was injured after another pilot stabbed him during the flight on Wednesday. The aircraft began to plummet as the situation unfolded.
Despite his injuries, the Indian pilot fought back against the assailant and opened the cockpit door. Passengers then rushed to help, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.
After the assailant was subdued, the seriously injured Machchhar was stabilised while the aircraft continued towards an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar over a video call on Friday and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure during the incident.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the pilot's role in helping protect the lives of passengers and crew members during the emergency.
The visits and messages of support from UAE and Indian leaders come as Machchhar continues to recover in hospital following the incident.
(With IANS inputs)
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