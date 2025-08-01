'Dubious Sources...Documented History Of Anti-India Hostility': India Slams UK Report

India on Friday slammed a report by the United Kingdom Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR), which accused New Delhi of Transnational Repression in Britain. In response to queries regarding references to India in a UK Parliamentary Committee report, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the reference was based on unverified and dubious sources.

"We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations. These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility," said the MEA.

The MEA further added, "The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself."

A report by the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR), titled Transnational Repression in the UK, has alleged that several foreign governments—including India—have engaged in efforts to threaten, monitor, or silence individuals and communities within the United Kingdom. The document cites evidence implicating countries such as China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and India, among others, in activities described as forms of transnational repression (TNR).

India was one of 12 nations identified in the report based on evidence submissions received by the committee. Notably, the section referring to India relies on material submitted by Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan advocacy group that has been designated an "unlawful association" under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Compiled by a cross-party panel of Members of Parliament, the report accuses certain foreign governments of operating in ways that suppress free expression, restrict movement, and generate fear among diaspora communities in the UK. It also highlights a 48% increase in MI5 investigations into state-linked threats since 2022, signaling growing concern over foreign interference on British soil.