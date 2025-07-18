New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has launched a sharp counterattack against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his controversial “patak patak ke maarenge” remark targeting Marathi people. In a fiery public address, Thackeray warned, “You come to Mumbai, we will drown you in the sea here, Dubey, tum Mumbai me aajao, Mumbai Ke Samundar Mein Dubo Dubo ke Maarenge"

The war of words comes amid an escalating row over language politics in Maharashtra, with the MNS chief making it clear that he will not tolerate disrespect toward the Marathi language or its people.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On 'Patak Patak ke Maarenge' remark of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, MNS chief Raj Thackeray says, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'...You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge." pic.twitter.com/V95IaggL2m — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025

“I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra should learn Marathi as soon as possible. Speak Marathi wherever you go,” Thackeray said, addressing a crowd at a rally in Mira Bhayandar.

He compared the assertiveness shown by Kannada speakers in Karnataka to the need for a similar stand in Maharashtra. “In Karnataka, even a rickshaw driver knows the government backs him on language. You must speak Marathi with pride, be like a pillar,” he added.

Though he maintained that he was not trying to stir controversy, Thackeray made his stand clear. “I am a Hindu, but Hindi cannot be imposed on me. This land belongs to us, the sons of Maharashtra. Others have come from outside. If someone crosses the line here, beat them up,” he warned.

The comments came after reports that the Maharashtra government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, had considered making Hindi mandatory in primary schools. The plan triggered outrage, leading to the withdrawal of two such government orders following strong public opposition.

Still, Fadnavis maintained that a three-language formula would be introduced, and whether Hindi should be taught from Class 1 or Class 5 would be decided by an appointed committee.

But Raj Thackeray was far from convinced. “If they impose Hindi from Class 1 to 5, we will not hesitate to shut down schools. When they tried earlier, we shut down shops,” he declared.

He also accused certain Gujarati business lobbies of trying to create a divide between Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. “They’ve had their eyes on Mumbai for years. Making Hindi mandatory is just the first step. Their real aim is to shift everything to Gujarat,” Thackeray alleged.

Despite his tough stand, Thackeray clarified that he wasn't against Hindi as a language. “I speak better Hindi than most politicians in Maharashtra. My father spoke fluent Hindi. I am not against any language, but I oppose its imposition,” he said.

The controversy adds fuel to the already sensitive debate around linguistic identity in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, where tensions around language and regional pride often flare up during political showdowns.