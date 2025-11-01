Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978802https://zeenews.india.com/india/due-to-lack-of-cm-naidu-blames-organisers-for-temple-stampede-2978802.html
NewsIndia
ANDHRA PRADESH STAMPEDE

‘Due To Lack Of....’: CM Naidu Blames Organisers For Temple Stampede

CM Chandrababu Naidu mourned the deaths of nine devotees in the Srikakulam temple stampede, blaming organisers for not alerting authorities, which he said could have prevented the tragedy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Due To Lack Of....’: CM Naidu Blames Organisers For Temple StampedeImage: ANI

Following the deadly stampede  in Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed his grief and accused the organisers of not informing the police or local authorities about the event.

As per TOI reports, while addressing a gathering in Sri Sathya Sai district, CM Naidu said that if the organisation had informed the authorities, the government would have provided police protection and controlled the crowd.

“It is extremely painful that innocent people lost their lives in the stampede. I pay my respects to the deceased. A private individual constructed the Venkateswara temple at Kashi Bugga, and due to Kartika Ekadashi, a large number of devotees gathered there," Naidu said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Unfortunately, the organisers did not inform the police or local authorities about the event. Had they informed us, we would have provided police protection and controlled the crowd. Because of this lack of coordination, nine people lost their lives and five were injured," he added.

At least nine people, including eight women and a boy, lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam district during a massive Ekadashi gathering. Authorities fear the death toll may rise, as many of the injured remain in critical condition.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep anguish over the stampede on social media. 

"Anguished by the stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district. Very sad to know that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, " he wrote. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PM Modi
'Proper Housing To Nearly Four Crore People': PM Highlights Welfare Schemes
Annabelle
Annabelle In Delhi? Halloween Makeup Goes Viral - People Gasp, Run Away |WATCH
Evening cravings
8 Simple Tricks To Stop Evening Cravings Naturally
Lawrence Bishnoi gang
What is Driving Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Growing Violence In Canada?
Nepal news
Nepal: Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhairahawa, Passengers Safe
Mumbai
Woman Held At Mumbai Airport With Rs 47 Crore Cocaine In Coffee Packets
india afghanistan relations
Does India Really Control Taliban, Or Is Pakistan Spinning Another Story?
JD Vance
Why JD Vance Is Going Viral: A Hug, His Wife’s Religion, And Reactions
India Nyoma Airbase
India's 13,700-Ft Airbase Becomes China, Pakistan's Worst Nightmare
Srikakulam stampede
What Led To Fatal Crush That Killed 10 People In Srikakulam Temple Stampede