‘Due To Lack Of....’: CM Naidu Blames Organisers For Temple Stampede

Following the deadly stampede in Venkateswara Swami Temple in Kasibugga, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed his grief and accused the organisers of not informing the police or local authorities about the event.

As per TOI reports, while addressing a gathering in Sri Sathya Sai district, CM Naidu said that if the organisation had informed the authorities, the government would have provided police protection and controlled the crowd.

“It is extremely painful that innocent people lost their lives in the stampede. I pay my respects to the deceased. A private individual constructed the Venkateswara temple at Kashi Bugga, and due to Kartika Ekadashi, a large number of devotees gathered there," Naidu said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Unfortunately, the organisers did not inform the police or local authorities about the event. Had they informed us, we would have provided police protection and controlled the crowd. Because of this lack of coordination, nine people lost their lives and five were injured," he added.

At least nine people, including eight women and a boy, lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam district during a massive Ekadashi gathering. Authorities fear the death toll may rise, as many of the injured remain in critical condition.

CM Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep anguish over the stampede on social media.

"Anguished by the stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district. Very sad to know that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, " he wrote.