DUET 2020 admit cards released at nta.ac.in: Check steps to download it

The admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards on the official website, which is, nta.ac.in.

The DUET will be held in the month of September. The exams will be held for admission into UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D. programs in colleges under Delhi University.

The exams will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). The admit cards will not be sent by post.

Follow these steps to download DUET admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ntaexam2020.cbtexam.in.

Step 2. In the newly opened page, enter form no

Step 3. Enter date of birth.

Step 4. Click on Login.

Step 5. Admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in," NTA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, rejecting the demand that University final year exams should be scrapped in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the examinations will be held by September 30 as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The verdict was pronounced by a three-judge bench led by justice Ashok Bhushan.

Petitions were filed against the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandate that requires universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

As per the decision, state governments cannot decide not to conduct examinations during the COVID-19 crisis. State governments cannot promote a student without the permission of the UGC.

However, the states facing challenges in conducting examinations can submit an application to the UGC to postpone the examinations.