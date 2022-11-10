DUET PG 2022 Answer Key RELEASED at nta.ac.in, raise objections till Nov 11- Steps to download here

DUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET PG 2022 Answer keys. The answer keys for the Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET, for Postgraduate Admissions are now available on the official website, nta.ac.in. The DUET PG 2022 Exam was administered by NTA on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022. Candidates can now access the tentative answer keys for the DU PG Exam. Candidates have until tomorrow, November 11, 2022, to voice any complaints about the answer keys. The DUET PG 2022 exam solution key will be available to candidates until 5 PM on November 11 only.

Candidates must submit a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 for each objection raised. The payment deadline for the answer key challenge is November 11 at 11:55 PM.

DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for "Display of Provisional answer keys for the DUET PG 2022 Exam”

A PDF will open, click on the link given there

Candidates can also refer to the direct link shared above

Enter your form number, date of birth and other details to log in

Check the answer key and download it for future references

NTA will thereafter work to release the final answer key and result for the DUET PG 2022 Exam based on the issues reported by the candidates.