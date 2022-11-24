DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the DUET PG, Ph.D. final answer key 2022 on November 23. The answer key is available on the official website, nta.ac.in, for candidates who took the DUET 2022. Subject-specific DUET PG Final answer keys are available for review and download. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022, respectively, in India. In 28 cities, the exam was administered using CBT. The exam was objective in nature and consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). In the 400-point DUET, one mark is subtracted for each erroneous response, and four points are given for each correct response.

DUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--nta.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click DUET Final answer key link 2022

A new PDF file would open

Check the answer key and download the PDF

Take a printout for future references

The DUET result 2022 for the BEd program was also made public by NTA today. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their DUET BEd scorecard from the official website.