topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DUET FINAL ANSWER KEY 2022

DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DUET 2022: The DUET 2022 answer key was open to objections from candidates between November 9 and November 11, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DUET PG, PhD Final Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

DUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the DUET PG, Ph.D. final answer key 2022 on November 23. The answer key is available on the official website, nta.ac.in, for candidates who took the DUET 2022. Subject-specific DUET PG Final answer keys are available for review and download. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022, respectively, in India. In 28 cities, the exam was administered using CBT. The exam was objective in nature and consisted of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). In the 400-point DUET, one mark is subtracted for each erroneous response, and four points are given for each correct response.

DUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Go to the official website--nta.ac.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click DUET Final answer key link 2022
  • A new PDF file would open
  • Check the answer key and download the PDF
  • Take a printout for future references

DUET PG Final Answer Key 2022; direct link here

The DUET result 2022 for the BEd program was also made public by NTA today. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their DUET BEd scorecard from the official website.

Live Tv

DUET Final Answer Key 2022duet pg answer key 2022du pg 2022nta duet answer keynta duetduet pg answer key 2022 phddu pgnta duet pg answer keyduet pg answer key 2022 release date

Trending news

DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK