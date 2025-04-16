Ex-RAW Chief Says Farooq Abdullah Backed Article 370 Move; He Calls It ‘Cheap Stunt’

Srinagar: A controversy erupted after former RAW chief AS Dulat claimed in his upcoming book that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah secretly supported the abrogation of Article 370 -- a move he has publicly opposed.

In his soon-to-be-released memoir “The Chief Minister and The Spy”, Dulat alleges that Farooq Abdullah was in favour of the Centre’s decision to scrap the region’s special status in 2019. This claim directly contradicts Abdullah's long-standing criticism of the move, which he has previously called a ‘betrayal’ of the people of Kashmir.

Reacting strongly, Farooq Abdullah rejected Dulat's remarks, accusing him of spreading falsehoods. “If Dulat sahab really considers me a friend, then he wouldn’t have written such things,” he said. The former chief minister also dismissed other claims made in the book, including discussions about government formation in 1996, calling them ‘completely false.’

Abdullah went a step further, calling Dulat’s book a publicity stunt. “This is a cheap stunt to boost sales. Maybe he wants to get closer to the corridors of power or earn money,” he told PTI. He added, “It is possible that he wants to make a new relationship.”

On the claim that the National Conference would have helped the Centre pass the Article 370 proposal if consulted, Abdullah said it was “a figment of imagination.” He pointed out that both he and his son, Omar Abdullah, were arrested during the abrogation process. “We were detained because our stand against the abrogation of special status was well-known,” he said.

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq also responded, accusing Dulat of attempting to stir controversy. He questioned the reliability of the author and pointed out that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed only after Abdullah was released from detention.

Sadiq also took issue with Dulat's criticism of the PDP, saying it was inappropriate and designed to stay in the political spotlight. “The opposition is inventing stories because they have no real issues to talk about,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Wahid ur Rehman Para took a different angle, saying Dulat’s claims exposed the National Conference’s double standards. He accused the NC of weakening the people’s voice while pretending to resist. “The NC’s legacy is one of opportunism, not genuine resistance,” Para said.

Dulat’s book, The Chief Minister and The Spy, is set to be released on April 18.