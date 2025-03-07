Advertisement
Duplicate Voter ID Numbers: Opposition MPs Submit Notices For Discussion In Parliament

The issue of duplicate voter ID card numbers was raised by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2025, 08:50 PM IST|Source: PTI
Duplicate Voter ID Numbers: Opposition MPs Submit Notices For Discussion In Parliament Photo Credit: ANI

The issue of duplicate voter ID numbers is set to be raised in the upcoming session of Parliament, with MPs from the Trinamool Congress as well as other opposition parties submitting notices, demanding a discussion on the matter in the House, a source said.

According to the source, the MPs of the TMC, as well as other opposition parties, have submitted multiple notices in both Houses, demanding a discussion on the issue under different rules like short-duration discussion, Zero Hour, and calling attention.

"In a collaborative way, multiple notices have been given. Some notices have been signed by more than one MP. The issue should be discussed in Parliament, it is a very serious matter," the source said.

The issue of duplicate voter ID card numbers was raised by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week.

Amid allegations of a cover-up over duplicate voter identity card numbers, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it would address the "decades-long" matter in the next three months.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale said the EC has finally admitted and accepted its guilt that duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers have been allotted to multiple people.

The first half of the Budget session of Parliament was held from January 31 to February 13. The second half starts on Monday and will conclude on April 4.

