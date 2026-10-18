/Durga Ashtami horror: How a truck broke through barricades, killing 12 devotees at Gwalior temple

Gwalior: At least 12 devotees were killed and several others injured after a paddy-laden truck ran over people heading to the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday (October 18). The truck reportedly broke through police barricades on a downhill road before crashing into the temple’s outer wall and gate.
The accident took place around 1.30 am on the day of Durga Ashtami during Navratri, when large numbers of devotees were travelling to the temple. Five to six injured people are said to be in critical condition. Two police personnel on duty are also among those injured, according to Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.
A total of 39 people have been taken to hospital, including those who died.
The truck was travelling from the Chhinor side towards the temple along a sloping road. The police had placed barricades and a checkpoint on the route during Navratri, when heavy vehicles were restricted from entering the area.
According to the SSP, the cops had stopped the truck at around 1.30 am. The vehicle then broke through the barricades, moved downhill and struck devotees walking along the road. It subsequently hit the temple’s outer wall and gate.
The sequence of events has led authorities to investigate how the truck passed the checkpoint and what caused the driver to lose control. The slope of the road is also relevant to the probe into how the vehicle moved towards the temple and the people gathered there.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan says, "Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched... 11 people have lost their lives in this incident, and 5 to 6 patients are critically injured. Around 29 people have sustained various injuries..." She also says, "A stopper and a police check-point were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left. As for the injured undergoing treatment, the team is continuously performing CT scans and X-rays to ensure their treatment is properly aligned..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the administration received information about the accident at around 1.30 am. The truck, which was coming from the direction of Chhinor, veered continuously to the left before the collision.
Ambulances and other emergency vehicles were sent to the spot after the first reports came in. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, with medical teams conducting CT scans and X-rays to assess their injuries.
Chauhan said an RTO team had been sent to inspect the truck mechanically. The inspection is expected to help establish whether a technical fault caused the vehicle to veer off course.
She also said that a police checkpoint and a stopper had been installed on the road during Navratri. Officials are investigating how the truck entered the restricted stretch despite these measures.
#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Following the tragic truck accident near the Sheetla Mata Temple, a grieving family member says, "If the accident happened at 2 o’clock, why was he taken to the hospital at 4 o’clock? They should have brought him in at the time. Now the child has lost his life, and the authorities say to sign the papers... We were informed that he was being treated; we did not have any clue that our child is no more..."— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
An eyewitness told news agency ANI that the accident happened at around 1 am and that several people appeared to have died at the spot.
“This incident happened around 1 a.m.... I saw some people breathing their last right there on the spot... The truck was loaded with more goods than its capacity; it came suddenly and crushed some shops and people... My brother has also been injured... There is still chaos and panic at the scene...”
The eyewitness’s brother was among those injured. He also said the truck smashed into nearby shops and crushed people gathered along the road on their way to the temple.
मध्य प्रदेश | एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी ने बताया, "यह घटना रात करीब 1 बजे हुई... मैंने कुछ लोगों को मौके पर ही दम तोड़ते देखा... ट्रक में क्षमता से अधिक सामान लदा था; वह अचानक आया और कुछ दुकानों और लोगों को कुचल दिया... मेरे भाई को भी चोटें आई हैं... घटना स्थल पर अभी भी अफरा-तफरी मची हुई है..."— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 18, 2026
Authorities have given different injury counts at various stages of the response. The collector said around 29 people sustained injuries, while the police said 39 people have been taken to hospital, including the deceased. Five to six persons are seriously injured.
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