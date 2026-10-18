/Durga Ashtami horror: How a truck broke through barricades, killing 12 devotees at Gwalior temple

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan says, "Today, at around 1.30 AM, information was received that a truck coming from the direction of Chhinor towards the temple lost control and veered continuously to the left. Immediately, news of the accident started coming in, and ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched... 11 people have lost their lives in this incident, and 5 to 6 patients are critically injured. Around 29 people have sustained various injuries..." She also says, "A stopper and a police check-point were present on that road during Navratri, so how the vehicle managed to get inside is a matter of investigation. We have also sent an RTO team to inspect the truck mechanically and find out what issue occurred and how it veered to the left. As for the injured undergoing treatment, the team is continuously performing CT scans and X-rays to ensure their treatment is properly aligned..."