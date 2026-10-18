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Durga Ashtami horror: How a truck broke through barricades, killing 12 devotees at Gwalior temple

Authorities have ordered a mechanical inspection of the paddy-laden truck and are investigating how it crossed a police checkpoint on the sloping road to Sheetla Mata Temple during Navratri.

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
Durga Ashtami horror: How a truck broke through barricades, killing 12 devotees at Gwalior temple

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Durga Ashtami horror: How a truck broke through barricades, killing 12 devotees at Gwalior temple
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