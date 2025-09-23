As Pujo began, the vibe and vibrance of Kolkata were unmatched, with sacred rituals, delicious food, and Maa Durga idols captivating everyone. However, rainfall and waterlogging disturbed most parts of the street. A yellow alert has been issued for the “City of Joy” for continued rainfall in the coming week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for today, warning that a low-pressure trough could move north over Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, triggering heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather office also predicted similar showers across Kolkata and nearby areas in the coming week, putting many community Puja organizers on high alert.