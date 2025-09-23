Will Rain Mar Durga Puja In Kolkata? Heavy Rains Leave City Waterlogged - Check Next Week's Forecast
With Durga puja set to begin, Kolkata is full of festive vibes. However a heavy downpour during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday has concerned citizens, with several parts of the city submerged in water and metro services hit.
Trending Photos
As Pujo began, the vibe and vibrance of Kolkata were unmatched, with sacred rituals, delicious food, and Maa Durga idols captivating everyone. However, rainfall and waterlogging disturbed most parts of the street. A yellow alert has been issued for the “City of Joy” for continued rainfall in the coming week.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for today, warning that a low-pressure trough could move north over Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, triggering heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather office also predicted similar showers across Kolkata and nearby areas in the coming week, putting many community Puja organizers on high alert.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv