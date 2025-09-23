Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963378https://zeenews.india.com/india/durga-puja-celebrations-begin-in-kolkata-amid-heavy-rains-waterlogged-streets-check-fordcast-for-coming-week-2963378.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAIN

Will Rain Mar Durga Puja In Kolkata? Heavy Rains Leave City Waterlogged - Check Next Week's Forecast

With Durga puja set to begin, Kolkata is full of festive vibes. However a heavy downpour during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday has concerned citizens, with several parts of the city submerged in water and metro services hit. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Rain Mar Durga Puja In Kolkata? Heavy Rains Leave City Waterlogged - Check Next Week's ForecastImage: ANI

As Pujo began, the vibe and vibrance of Kolkata were unmatched, with sacred rituals, delicious food, and Maa Durga idols captivating everyone. However, rainfall and waterlogging disturbed most parts of the street. A yellow alert has been issued for the “City of Joy” for continued rainfall in the coming week.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for today, warning that a low-pressure trough could move north over Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, triggering heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The weather office also predicted similar showers across Kolkata and nearby areas in the coming week, putting many community Puja organizers on high alert.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh