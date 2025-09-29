Durga Puja Pandal Idol In West Bengal Depicts Donald Trump As Demon, Netizens Call It 'Trumpashur'

A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has gone viral for its unusual depiction of US President Donald Trump as the demon Mahishasura. The Khagra Swashan Ghat Durga Puja Committee in Baharampur unveiled the idol during the festival, attracting attention from social media users across the country.

The idol shows Goddess Durga in traditional form, while the demon Mahishasura closely resembles Donald Trump. The asura figure has pale skin and blonde hair, making the resemblance the same as Trump. The unique idol was created by local artist Asim Pal, who is known for his experimental and creative work.

The organisers said their choice was deliberate and symbolic. According to a spokesperson for the Durga Puja Committee, the idol reflects their anger at Donald Trump’s recent decisions, including the imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods and the visa policy affecting Indian citizens. “This decision is in response to the 50 per cent tariff that Trump has imposed on us, and the visa policy he has implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon,” the spokesperson said, as reported by News 18. The inauguration of the idol was carried out by Naru Gopal Mukhopadhyay, Mayor of Baharampur Municipality.

Online Reactions

Social media users have reacted to the unusual depiction with a mix of amusement and reactions. One user wrote, “The entire American society is scared.”

Another commented, “Seeing this video, Trump is in depression now.”

A third user wrote, “A few days ago you made him a god, and now you’ve made him a devil. Wow, blind devotee!”

The pandal has quickly become the viral topic of Durga Puja highlights in the region. It has sparked widespread discussions online, with users commenting on how festivals can also serve as a medium for political and social commentary.