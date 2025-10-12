Advertisement
MAMATA BANERJEE

Durgapur Gang Rape: After 'Out At 12:30 AM Remark, Mamata Says 'Distorted My Words'

Bengal CM Banerjee clarified that her statement had been “distorted” and urged the media not to indulge in “politics” over the issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 10:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Durgapur Gang Rape: After 'Out At 12:30 AM Remark, Mamata Says 'Distorted My Words'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the media for distorting her words after her comments on the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.

Banerjee clarified that her statement had been "distorted" and urged the media not to indulge in "politics" over the issue.

"The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics..." the chief minister said, ANI reported.

