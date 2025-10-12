Durgapur Gang Rape: After 'Out At 12:30 AM Remark, Mamata Says 'Distorted My Words'
Bengal CM Banerjee clarified that her statement had been “distorted” and urged the media not to indulge in “politics” over the issue.
Trending Photos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the media for distorting her words after her comments on the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur.
Banerjee clarified that her statement had been “distorted” and urged the media not to indulge in “politics” over the issue.
"The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics..." the chief minister said, ANI reported.
Alipurduar | On her statement that women should not be allowed to go out at night, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee clarifies, "The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics..." https://t.co/6aGsFXr9Oa pic.twitter.com/0mvOW2G7UC — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv