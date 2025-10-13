Durgapur Medical Student Gang-Rape: Medical Report Confirms; Probe Underway

The initial medical report of a second-year medical student, who was assaulted outside her campus in Durgapur, West Bengal, confirms she was raped, police sources said on Monday. The report details that the victim suffered wounds to her private parts, resulting in severe bleeding. Doctors have attributed these injuries and the bleeding to the assault.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Durgapur, with a comprehensive medical examination report still awaited. "Initial medical report confirms rape. The student has wounds in her private part. A detailed medical examination report is awaited," said a source.

All five accused in the gang-rape case have been arrested.

At the same time, the male friend of the medical student with whom she went out that fateful night remains detained and is being questioned by the officers.

According to the police, all those arrested in the Durgapur incident will undergo DNA tests. The police are making arrangements for it.

The second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped on Friday after she went out with her male friend for dinner. According to the police, the student had stepped out of the campus with her friend when a group of young men on motorcycles accosted them and made lewd comments.

The men allegedly chased away her friend, dragged her to a forest area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away. The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A complaint was lodged at Durgapur New Township Police against five persons.

The father of the second-year medical student said on Monday that he will take the victim back to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate. The father of the victim also met the West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday afternoon.

Adhikari told the victim’s father that he would arrange the transport facility for the victim. A video of the conversation between the two was also shared on Adhikari’s official Facebook account.

In the video, Adhikari first inquired about the physical condition of the victim. The father said that his daughter was more stable than before. Then the BJP leader advised him that if there was a need for better treatment, then the victim should be taken to Odisha. The father responded by saying that he plans to take the victim to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Adhikari told him that he would talk to the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other BJP leaders and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in Odisha.

The BJP leader further asked the victim's father whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him.

In response, the victim's father said, "We spoke to the Chief Minister of Odisha. But there was no talk with the Chief Minister of West Bengal."

Meanwhile, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose expressed concern over the Durgapur incident. On Monday, he left Howrah station for Durgapur in a car.

At the station, he said, "I have taken stock of the entire incident. I am going to talk to the victim. Strict action will be taken against those who did this."

