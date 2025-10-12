Durgapur Medical Student Gangrape: CM Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Incident, Says 'How She Came Out In Night At 12:30?'

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur. Three accused in the alleged incident were taken to the Court on Sunday. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condemned the incident and assured stringent action against the perpetrators.

The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

CM Mamata Banerjee's Statement On Durgapur Gangrape

West Bengal CM Banerjee made shocking remarks as she reportedly advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night.

"She was studying in a private medical college... whose responsibility? how they came out in the night at 12:30?..." the CM said.

"I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM drew parallels with crimes in other states, questioning the silence over them.

"Nobody will be excused. Whoever is guilty will be punished strictly. Three people have already been arrested. We will take stringent action... When it happens in other states, it is also condemnable," she said.

"Three weeks ago, three girls were raped on the beach in Odisha. What action is being taken by the Odisha government?. Such incidents have taken place in Manipur, UP, Bihar, Odisha; we also think the government must take stringent action there," she said.

Speaking to reporters, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DCP Abhishek Gupta informed of the arrests and stated that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"Three persons have been arrested so far. They have been forwarded to the Court today. Further investigation is ongoing, and everything is going according to the protocol. All investigation is taking place..." the top cop said.

Survivor's Father Says 'She Stepped Out With Classmate'

According to the survivor's father, she stepped out with a classmate to get something to eat. However, two or three other men arrived and raped her. The classmate, he said then "abandoned her and fled."

"At 10 PM, her friend called us and said that your daughter had been raped. We live in Jaleshwar. My daughter was studying here. Yesterday, one of her classmates took her out on the pretext of getting something to eat, but when two or three other men arrived, he abandoned her and fled. They raped her... This incident occurred between 8:00 and 9:00 PM. The hostel was far away, and she had come here to eat. The security arrangements are not sufficient... Such a serious incident occurred, but no action has been taken. There is no system here, no response..." the student's father told reporters.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das condemned the incident and appealed to the West Bengal government to deliver immediate justice.

(with ANI inputs)