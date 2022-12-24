'During Congress regime, army did not....' BJP counters Rahul Gandhi's charges made during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched a counterattack on Congress after Rahul Gandhi made several allegations against the ruling regime. Addressing a gathering from Red Fort during his Bharat Jodo Yatra's Delhi leg, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP government is promoting religious enmity between Hindus and Muslims. He also accused the Centre of conceding ground to China at LAC.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's charges, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that Rahul Gandhi has perhaps forgotten that before PM Modi took charge of the country, the Indian Army did not even have bullet-proof jackets with it. "Today's India has strong Armed capabilities and is answering well, be it in Galwan or Tawang....Rahul Gandhi's party enjoyed 'commissions' in the trade of defence equipment, and it is his party which makes a mockery of our honourable Army by giving unfortunate remarks about soldiers," said Prasad.

The BJP leader said that during the Congress government, the commission was taken to buy the weapons of the army. Prasad said that today defence equipment are being manufactured in India and the army has an upper hand against the enemy.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop singing his ugly songs about religious unrest in the country. It's under the leadership of PM Modi that Muslim daughters of the nation are given unprecedented protection and welfare through Triple Talaq...Active members of the Tukde Tukde gang have participated during Rahul Gandhi's yatra. Rahul Gandhi should explain why this happened. What message of love are you (Rahul Gandhi) giving by walking with those who hate the country?" asked Prasad.

Prasad said that while Rahul Gandhi claimed to have brought 'Mohabbat Ka Paigaam' through his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the irony is that he and the people accompanying him in his caravan are actually breaking the nation. "This is indeed the Bharat Todo Yatra," said Prasad.