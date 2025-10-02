Dussehra 2025: PM Modi’s Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains

Happy Dussehra 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend the grand Dussehra celebrations at IP Extension in East Delhi on Thursday evening, but heavy rains have led to the cancellation of his much-anticipated participation in the Ravan Dahan ceremony.

The sudden downpour disrupted festive preparations, leaving effigies soaked and forcing organisers to call off the Prime Minister’s programme just hours before his arrival, as per media reports.

PM Modi’s Visit Cancelled Due to Rains

According to officials, PM Modi was expected to reach the Utsav Ground, Patparganj, East Delhi around 6 PM to take part in the traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony organised by the Indraprastha Ramlila Committee. The Prime Minister was scheduled to light the effigy of Ravana, a symbolic gesture celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

However, persistent rains in the capital city disrupted arrangements, compelling organisers and security officials to cancel his visit. This decision comes despite elaborate preparations and security measures in place for the event.

Delhi Witnesses Grand Dussehra Festivities

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu participated in the Ravan Dahan at Red Fort, where she greeted the crowds and marked the festival with traditional fervour. Across the city, several Ramlila committees continued their celebrations, though heavy showers affected attendance and effigy-burning ceremonies in many locations.

Security Measures Were in Full Swing

DCP East Abhishek Dhania had earlier informed that 25 Ramlila events were scheduled to take place in East Delhi alone. A detailed security audit had been completed, with adequate police personnel deployed across venues. Crowd management systems and emergency protocols were also in place, anticipating a large turnout for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Despite the cancellation, thousands of devotees thronged local pandals and Ramlila grounds, determined to celebrate the festival in the spirit of victory and devotion.

Wishes from Leaders Across India

Taking to social media, PM Modi extended his greetings on the festival, writing:

“Vijaya Dashami celebrates the triumph of good and righteousness over evil and falsehood. May courage, wisdom and devotion always guide our paths.”

Other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also wished the nation on Dussehra 2025.

The Spirit of Vijayadashami

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival and signifies the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. The ritual burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran has been a highlight of the celebrations for generations. While weather interruptions dampened some of the grandeur in Delhi this year, the festival’s essence of good triumphing over evil remained strong.