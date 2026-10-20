/Dussehra in Kashmir: Ravana Dahan marks cultural revival, Hindu-Muslim unity after decades

As effigies of Ravana went up in flames in Kashmir on Tuesday evening, the celebrations symbolised not only the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana but also what many attendees described as the end of an era of fear for the Valley. The event reflected a change in the region's cultural and communal landscape, with Hindus, Muslims and security personnel coming together to celebrate Dussehra.
Thousands of devotees, including members of both communities, gathered at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to witness the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the venue as 50-foot-tall effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath were set ablaze, lighting up the evening sky.
The event drew an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 people, with attendees describing it as the largest such gathering in decades. For the Kashmiri Pandit community, the celebrations marked a significant moment, with displaced Pandits who left the Valley in 1990 returning to Kashmir to witness Ravana Dahan.
Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, which organised the event, said the celebration carried a message beyond the traditional symbolism of Dussehra.
“From Kashmir, there is a message for the world: Ravana was a man of great learning, yet when arrogance took root in him, Lord Rama had to be born to put an end to it. Today, as the world faces such turmoil, perhaps a prophet or an incarnation will emerge to eradicate the evils that plague our society,” he said.
Tickoo added that Dussehra should encourage people to reflect on their own shortcomings and the evils they had overcome.
“Dussehra is not merely about burning effigies; it is an invitation for each individual to reflect on the vices they have managed to overcome, thereby fulfilling the true purpose of their existence,” he said.
He said there were signs of positive change in Kashmir but urged political leaders to avoid unnecessary accusations against one another.
“There are faint signs that Kashmir is moving toward goodness, but history reminds us that, in this region, significant upheavals tend to occur every 50 to 60 years. Our politicians must understand that casting aspersions on one another serves no purpose,” Tickoo added.
Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's defeat of Mahishasura.
In Kashmir, however, public celebrations of the festival have historically been subdued, particularly following the exodus of around 300,000 Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 amid terrorism, violence and security concerns. For many years, celebrations were limited to private rituals among the small number of Hindu families who remained in the Valley.
The 2026 celebrations have marked a significant revival of public festivities, reflecting what organisers and attendees see as a broader cultural and social change in Kashmir following 2019. Improved security, government support and a growing sense of normalcy have contributed to the return of large community gatherings.
The presence of displaced Kashmiri Pandits who returned to witness the Ravana Dahan ceremony added to the significance of the occasion, marking a return to public celebration after more than three decades.
Sanjay Saraf, one of the people credited with restarting Dussehra celebrations in Kashmir, said the event had grown considerably since the tradition was revived in 2007.
“On this day which celebrates the victory of good over evil I pray that the evils within our own society are brought to an end. Specifically, I hope that the grip of the drug mafia which is so evident today is destroyed, just as we burn the effigy of Ravana, so that evil may be completely eradicated,” Saraf said.
“When we first began this tradition in 2007, people were largely unaware of it; today, however, they eagerly await the arrival of Dussehra. This signifies both a powerful message and a meaningful change,” he added.
A notable feature of this year's celebrations was the participation of local Muslims, who helped prepare the effigies and joined the festivities.
Hindu and Muslim artisans worked together to craft the 35-foot-tall effigies, highlighting Kashmir's tradition of communal brotherhood. The event was described as entirely apolitical, with an open invitation extended to people from all communities.
Thousands of residents, security personnel and tourists gathered at the venue, while many Muslims visited to extend Dussehra greetings to members of the Hindu community.
The administration made security and logistical arrangements to ensure that the celebrations proceeded smoothly and without disruption.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended their greetings on the occasion, describing Dussehra as a symbol of “unity, peace, and progress” and calling for communal harmony.
As Ravana's effigy burned against the night sky, the gathering offered a glimpse of a changing cultural landscape in Kashmir, where a festival once marked by limited public participation is increasingly becoming an occasion for communities to come together.
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