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Dussehra in Kashmir: Ravana Dahan marks cultural revival, Hindu-Muslim unity after decades

Thousands of devotees, including members of both communities, gathered at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to witness the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the venue as 50-foot-tall effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath were set ablaze, lighting up the evening sky.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
Dussehra in Kashmir: Ravana Dahan marks cultural revival, Hindu-Muslim unity after decades

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Dussehra in Kashmir: Ravana Dahan marks cultural revival, Hindu-Muslim unity after decades
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