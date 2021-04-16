हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

Dust storm hits Delhi, light rains witnessed in some areas

The dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm. The wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour. A hailstorm is also likely, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Dust storm hits Delhi, light rains witnessed in some areas
Representational Image

New Delhi: A dust storm hit the national capital on Friday afternoon, affecting visibility, while cloudy weather brought the mercury down slightly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm. The wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour. A hailstorm is also likely, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Very light rain has also been recorded in some areas, he said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDRainsRainfallDelhiDelhi WeatherDelhi rains
Next
Story

Monsoon to be normal this year, rainfall to be below normal in UP, Odisha, Jharkhand

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman gave up his fees for Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathan