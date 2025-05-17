Dust Storm, Rain And Thunderstorm Hit Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert- Check Forecast
Dust storm, strong winds, and rain hit Delhi-NCR; IMD issued yellow alert, forecasting thunderstorms with 42 degrees Celcius maximum temperature.
Strong winds, accompanied by a dust storm and light rain, swept through parts of Delhi and adjoining cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, a day after similar weather was reported in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert and forecasted a thunderstorm accompanied by rain over the Delhi area on Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.
