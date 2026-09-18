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  • /Voting underway for DUSU election 2026: ABVP, NSUI face off as Delhi High Court warns of action over violations

Voting underway for DUSU election 2026: ABVP, NSUI face off as Delhi High Court warns of action over violations

DUSU Election 2026 voting is underway today. Check ABVP, NSUI and AISA-SFI candidates, polling time, key student issues and Delhi HC warning.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Voting underway for DUSU election 2026: ABVP, NSUI face off as Delhi High Court warns of action over violations
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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