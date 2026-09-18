/Voting underway for DUSU election 2026: ABVP, NSUI face off as Delhi High Court warns of action over violations

Voting in the DUSU Election 2026 is underway on Friday with ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance fighting for control of Delhi University's four central panel posts. More than 1.5 lakh students are eligible to vote, but the contest comes with a warning from the Delhi High Court that counting could be stopped over alleged violence and vandalism during campaigning.
The Delhi High Court allowed voting to go ahead but warned authorities that what happens after polling will depend on the action taken against alleged violations during the campaign.
The warning followed allegations of violence, public property defacement, outsiders entering the campus and the use of fleets of high-end vehicles during campaigning.
"No excuses will be accepted by the court. We are making it very clear that though we are not staying the election or postponing the election, if we are not satisfied by your action, tomorrow we can pass harsher orders, including staying the counting and declaration of results," the bench said.
Polling is being conducted in two shifts for students attending day and evening classes.
Delhi University has deployed 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the election. Of these, 960 are being used for voting and 40 have been kept in reserve. Twelve control rooms are also in operation.
After polling ends, the EVMs will be taken under police security to the counting venue and opened on Saturday.
The main contest is between the RSS-affiliated ABVP, the Congress-backed NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance. Students are voting for president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
|Central Panel Post
|ABVP Candidate
|NSUI Candidate
|AISA-SFI Candidate
|President
|Yash Dabas
|Vijay Shankar Meena
|Ananya Raturi
|Vice-President
|Ishu Maurya
|Vir Chatrath
|Akshat Shikhar
|Secretary
|Riya Chhawadi
|Namrata Chaudhary
|Stanzin Deskyong
|Joint Secretary
|Lakshya Raj Singh
|Gopal Choudhary
|B Parijaat
Student housing and safety are among the main issues in this year's election following the building collapse in Satya Niketan earlier this month that killed seven people, including students.
The incident has put the cost, availability and safety of private student accommodation back at the centre of the campaign.
Serious student demands include:
ABVP has proposed measures including a Student Housing Cell and safety audits. The AISA-SFI alliance has raised affordable accommodation and hostel availability, while NSUI's manifesto includes affordable housing and Metro concession passes.
Not every demand is about politics or housing. Students have also raised problems they deal with between classes, during exams and at college festivals.
"Diet Coke is basically the drink of Gen Z and the fuel during exam season," Sri Venkateswara College fresher Ronil Batra told Hindustan Times. "Give us Diet Coke and see how our productivity doubles."
For other students, the demands are far more basic. Gargi College students have raised problems with drinking-water facilities, while students at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College have complained about unreliable Wi-Fi.
ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in 2025. Aryan Maan won the president's post, while Kunal Chaudhary and Deepika Jha became secretary and joint secretary.
NSUI's Rahul Jhansla won the vice-president's post. Voter turnout stood at 39.45 per cent.
Counting is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall in Delhi University's North Campus. The result will decide the DUSU central panel for the 2026-27 academic session.
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