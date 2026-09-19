Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /DUSU election results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts, Independent takes VP seat

DUSU election results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts, Independent takes VP seat

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. Voter turnout stood at 40.46 per cent, the highest recorded in the last three years. Turnout was 39.5 per cent in the previous election.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
DUSU election results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts, Independent takes VP seat
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gold Price rise on Sept 19: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
2
3
4
5