DUSU Elections 2025: Voting Underway Across Delhi University Colleges

Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday, with over 2.75 lakh students across 52 colleges exercising their franchise.

The elections, regarded as one of the largest student polls in the country, are being conducted in two shifts: 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Vote counting is scheduled for September 19.

The race for the DUSU President’s post is largely a three-way contest between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the SFI-AISA alliance, supported by Left-leaning student groups.

Key candidates include Aryan Maan of ABVP, pursuing an MA in Library Science; Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, a postgraduate student in Buddhist Studies; and Anjali of SFI-AISA from Indraprastha College for Women. Each group has released manifestos emphasizing student welfare, inclusivity, and campus reforms.

Strict guidelines have been imposed on candidates and their supporters to prevent misconduct, including threats or physical assault against students, faculty, or university staff. The Delhi High Court has also banned victory rallies for winning candidates and directed the university administration, civil authorities, and Delhi Police to ensure peaceful conduct during the polls.

The court warned that if the elections are not carried out in an orderly manner, it may consider suspending the functioning of elected office bearers.