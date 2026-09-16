A violent fight erupted between rival groups of students near Gate Number 4 of the Delhi University Arts Faculty a few hours before the DUSU 2026 polls began. One student was left seriously injured as a result of the fight and taken to the hospital, while heavy police and paramilitary presence has been deployed all over North Campus.
Violence erupted as students concluded their campaigns, leaving everyone scared.
The incident: Rival groups indulged in violence and fought near the high-profile North Campus site using sticks and physical force.
Medical aid: The victim student was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital for medical care.
Police intervention: North District DCP Niharika Bhatt reached the site along with a large number of police force.
Delhi: On the incident involving supporters of student leader Vishesh Yadav allegedly assaulting ABVP students amid the election atmosphere at Delhi University, North DCP Niharika Bhatt says, "This evening, a fight broke out between students at Delhi University's North Campus, pic.twitter.com/nvOV4G6CEI— IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2026
Security breach and lockdown
The violence revealed serious flaws in administrative preparedness despite all the high-level security checks.
CCTV footage check: The investigation is being carried out by investigators through CCTV footage of the Arts Faculty to identify and punish the active participants.
Admin mistakes: This happened even though Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had held high-level security meetings with Delhi Police to conduct polls peacefully.
Current status: North Campus has been converted into a heavily guarded fortress, with intensified patrols around sensitive colleges ahead of the September 18 voting.
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