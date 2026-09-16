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  • /Sticks, blood, and paramilitary patrols: Inside the violent clash that shattered Delhi University's North Campus ahead of DUSU polls

Sticks, blood, and paramilitary patrols: Inside the violent clash that shattered Delhi University's North Campus ahead of DUSU polls

Violence erupted outside Delhi University's Arts Faculty ahead of the DUSU 2026 elections, leaving one student hospitalized and heavy security deployed across North Campus.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 08:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Sticks, blood, and paramilitary patrols: Inside the violent clash that shattered Delhi University's North Campus ahead of DUSU polls
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Sticks, blood, and paramilitary patrols: Inside the violent clash that shattered Delhi University's North Campus ahead of DUSU polls
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