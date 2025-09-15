DUSU Polls 2025: The poll battle for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election has intensified with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad of the BJP and the National Students' Union of India of Congress making high-voltage campaign pitches to woo the students. The ABVP's Aryan Mann is up against NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary for the post of president. Mann's candidature has gained significant momentum with strong backing from khaps, political leaders, and student groups.

Aryan Mann, a Master’s student of Library Science at Delhi University, has been nominated by the ABVP for the post of president in the upcoming student body elections. Mann has pledged initiatives such as subsidised metro passes, large-scale placement fairs, dedicated mental health counsellors in every college, expanded scholarships, and stronger student support systems. His candidature has drawn backing from influential khaps, including Dalal, Chillar Chikara, Sangwan of Dadri, and Delhi’s Palam Khap. Political endorsements have further strengthened his campaign. Bahadurgarh MLA Rajesh June, an Independent, has openly canvassed for him, instructing his workers to reach out to DU students for votes. Several local leaders, including former chairman Ravi Khatri, Naresh June, and Congress leader Arun Khatri, have voiced their support on social media.

Meanwhile, leaders like Sachin Pilot, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav have campaigned for NSUI candidates. On the other hand, SFI and AISA alliance has fielded Anjali for the post of president.

Promises of free Wi-Fi, sanitary pad dispensers and the introduction of menstrual leave have taken center stage in the manifestos of ABVP in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

With polling only days away, the three main blocs—Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Left alliance of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA)—have unveiled their agendas.

All three manifestos place student welfare at the core, focusing on affordable education, safer campuses, and better access to hostels. The ABVP, which has long dominated Delhi University’s student politics, outlined promises such as subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi across campuses, low-cost health insurance, accessibility audits, and expansion of hostel facilities to strengthen its appeal.