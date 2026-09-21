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  • /DUSU wipeout leaves Rahul furious: Demands report on NSUI rout from Venugopal – inside story

DUSU wipeout leaves Rahul furious: Demands report on NSUI rout from Venugopal – inside story

The DUSU result is a setback for the NSUI, which failed to win any of the four central panel posts. The outcome also exposes problems around candidate selection and internal differences within the student organisation. The NSUI now faces the task of rebuilding its presence on the Delhi University campus ahead of future student elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
DUSU wipeout leaves Rahul furious: Demands report on NSUI rout from Venugopal – inside story
Image Credit: ABVP winners Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Singh after the DUSU election results were announced on September 19.

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DUSU wipeout leaves Rahul furious: Demands report on NSUI rout from Venugopal – inside story
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