Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018128https://zeenews.india.com/india/dwarka-accident-teen-driver-runs-over-biker-father-says-i-apologise-3018128.html
NewsIndia‘Dwarka accident: Teen driver runs over biker, Father says ‘I apologise’
DWARKA ACCIDENT

‘Dwarka accident: Teen driver runs over biker, Father says ‘I apologise’

Dwarka accident - Talking to the media, he said, “This is my son’s mistake, and I apologise for it. I will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • He explained that the incident occurred while he was in Gorakhpur for work.
  • The father maintained that his son did not run away after the crash and instead assisted at the scene.
  • His son may have taken the car keys out of “nadani” (naivety).
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Dwarka accident: Teen driver runs over biker, Father says ‘I apologise’Dwarka Accident

Dwarka accident: The father of the minor accused in the Dwarka road accident, who killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, has expressed deep grief over the incident and apologised for the same. 

Talking to the media, he said, “This is my son’s mistake, and I apologise for it. I will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son." 

He explained that the incident occurred while he was in Gorakhpur for work, suggesting that his son may have taken the car keys out of “nadani” (naivety). He added that had he been in Delhi, the situation might have been avoided.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to him, his wife was at home at the time, and in his absence, his son acted foolishly and misbehaved. He also mentioned that he usually maintains a strict atmosphere at home when he is present. 

The father maintained that his son did not run away after the crash and instead assisted at the scene. Speaking to the media, he said that after being informed by his wife about the incident, he immediately advised his family, despite being out of the city, to help the injured person and ensure he was taken to a hospital.  

Responding to claims that the SUV involved in the accident had multiple past challans, he explained that since they run a commercial business, the vehicle is usually operated by hired drivers. 

The accident, captured on camera, occurred earlier this month near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. The teenager was allegedly driving his father’s Scorpio without a valid driving licence.  

According to Delhi Police, the SUV first struck a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then crashed into a taxi parked by the roadside. The motorcyclist, Sahil Dhaneshra, died at the scene, while the taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. 

Police said the minor was behind the wheel when the SUV hit the oncoming motorcycle and subsequently rammed into the parked taxi. The accused teenager was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home.  

On Tuesday, he was granted interim relief to allow him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi