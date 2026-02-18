‘Dwarka accident: Teen driver runs over biker, Father says ‘I apologise’

Dwarka accident: The father of the minor accused in the Dwarka road accident, who killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, has expressed deep grief over the incident and apologised for the same.

Talking to the media, he said, “This is my son’s mistake, and I apologise for it. I will follow whatever the legal process entails. Whatever information I received, I received it from the police. My son and daughter were in the car. I run a commercial vehicle business. The vehicle is used in our business, and the challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it. This is not because of my son."

He explained that the incident occurred while he was in Gorakhpur for work, suggesting that his son may have taken the car keys out of “nadani” (naivety). He added that had he been in Delhi, the situation might have been avoided.

According to him, his wife was at home at the time, and in his absence, his son acted foolishly and misbehaved. He also mentioned that he usually maintains a strict atmosphere at home when he is present.

The father maintained that his son did not run away after the crash and instead assisted at the scene. Speaking to the media, he said that after being informed by his wife about the incident, he immediately advised his family, despite being out of the city, to help the injured person and ensure he was taken to a hospital.

Responding to claims that the SUV involved in the accident had multiple past challans, he explained that since they run a commercial business, the vehicle is usually operated by hired drivers.

The accident, captured on camera, occurred earlier this month near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. The teenager was allegedly driving his father’s Scorpio without a valid driving licence.

According to Delhi Police, the SUV first struck a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and then crashed into a taxi parked by the roadside. The motorcyclist, Sahil Dhaneshra, died at the scene, while the taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the minor was behind the wheel when the SUV hit the oncoming motorcycle and subsequently rammed into the parked taxi. The accused teenager was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an Observation Home.

On Tuesday, he was granted interim relief to allow him to appear for his Class 10 board examinations.