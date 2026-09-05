Congress MP Brijendra Singh lambasted the central administration after being stuck in a flooded tunnel of Dwarka Expressway in Delhi for an hour due to the downpour that brought the entire Delhi-NCR to a standstill. Referencing the heavily marketed project, Singh criticised the Modi government over serious urban infrastructure issues, as the downpours led to flooding, flight diversions, and chaotic traffic jams in the capital city.
The flash floods have sparked heated political debates about the cost, construction, and sustainability of flagship highway infrastructure projects that have been built to improve travel and commute from and within the capital.
Posting videos of the flooded road inside his car, Singh made some stark comparisons of the reality of the situation compared to claims made by the central administration at the time of inauguration.
Tunnel traffic jam: Singh stated that he was stuck in the flooded tunnel for over an hour as the drainage system failed to cope with the rainfall amount.
Comparing claims: Singh pointed out the inaugural speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the project was described as a game changer for regional transport and commuting.
Criticism rising: The optics of expensive infrastructure breaking down in the face of seasonal rains brought the issue of accountability into question when it came to urban drainage systems.
मैं जिस टनल में एक घण्टे से फँसा हूँ इसे मोदी सरकार ने प्रति किलोमीटर 250 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करके बनाया है। यह उसी Dwarka Expressway का टनल है जिसके उद्घाटन को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लोगों के जीवन का गियर बदलना बताया था। pic.twitter.com/dl5kjSHSkz— Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) September 4, 2026
The extreme weather phenomenon resulted in the IMD increasing weather alerts to a red alert, indicating disruption throughout the national capital.
Waterlogged airport: Visual evidence showed commuters struggling to walk through ankle-deep water as they made their way through trolley luggage in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Flight diverted: Flight disruptions occurred as nine flights had to be diverted in an hour as a result of turbulent conditions in the atmosphere.
Paralysed national capital: Important business centers such as Connaught Place, Lutyens Delhi, and Cyber City of Gurugram faced extreme traffic paralysis as a result of flooding of underpasses.
Independent meteorologists have noted that recent floods occurred as part of a historically wet monsoon pattern in the region.
Exceedances in August: The city witnessed 354.1 millimeters of rain during the period from August 1 to August 30, exceeding the long-period average of 233.1 millimeters.
Multi-year trends: This continues a multi-year pattern of excessive August precipitation, echoing heavy rainfall totals logged during the monsoon seasons of 2024 and 2025.
Clearing skies: Forecasters indicate that while the heavy downpours will clear up following a wet weekend, residents must remain cautious around lingering low-lying water hazards until dry weather returns.
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