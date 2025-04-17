‘Dynasty Lies With Rajwadas, Not Poor Muslims’: Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP Over Mughal Jibes

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the BJP, saying that those questioning the dynasty of the Mughals should look for it among the Rajwadas (royal families) surrounding the BJP, not among poor Muslims.

Speaking at a party workers' convention at Sher-i-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mehbooba said, “Those who are digging up the graves of the Mughals should look for their relatives and heirs among the Rajput families. The Mughals had no connection with poor Muslims; they allied with the Rajwadas to expand their empire. You will find all their descendants among the royal families, not among the poor Muslims.”

She also criticized the central government over the recent Waqf Amendment Bill. Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mehbooba said that instead of sending gifts to Muslims, the Prime Minister should have used Waqf properties to build colleges and universities, which would benefit not only Muslims but other communities as well.

“The Waqf Bill is a matter of our religion; it should be handled properly. If the central government felt something was wrong with the Waqf Board, they should have formed a committee including Muslim Members of Parliament. The Prime Minister always talks about underprivileged Muslims. Recently, he sent gifts to Muslims. Instead of that, he should have focused on creating educational institutions from Waqf land. Instead, they are bulldozing centuries-old mosques and madrassas,” she said.

Mehbooba also addressed the controversy surrounding former RAW Chief A.S. Dulat's recent book, which mentioned National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah. She said she was not surprised that Dulat alleged Abdullah might have helped facilitate the abrogation of Article 370.

“I am not surprised. If you remember, even Devender Rana (BJP leader) had claimed that when PDP and BJP were negotiating to form a government, National Conference leaders had met Amit Shah and were ready to form a government without any conditions,” she added.