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E-20 protest gains momentum, Arvind Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi's residence against blended petrol

Arvind Kejriwal said that those who speak out against E20 are being intimidated through FIRs & online trolling.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
E-20 protest gains momentum, Arvind Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi's residence against blended petrol
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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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