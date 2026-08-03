Sharing details of the party's petition campaign, he said, "A few days ago, we launched an online petition addressed to the Prime Minister. Within just a few days, 2,33,238 people signed it. On Tuesday, I will begin from the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters at 12 noon with 100 people to personally deliver petitions to the Prime Minister at his residence. We want to hand it over to him ourselves and discuss why ethanol is harmful and how people are suffering because of it."