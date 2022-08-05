Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and with the commencement of August, it is just around the corner. Raksha Bandhan is the festival that celebrates the pure bond between siblings and usually, the brothers gift their beloved sisters with gifts post they are tied Rakhi, a sacred thread signifying the good wishes of a sister for his brother. This year, in 2022, the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, is falling on August 12 and with this, brothers are in a dilemma regarding what to give as a gift to their siblings that can increase their happiness and make them feel special.

If you are a brother and are in a confused state of mind regarding what present you need to give to your sister, then worry not! We will make things easy for you. Presents like chocolates, cookies, and watches have become way too mainstream and it is time to try something new. Girls and Women of all ages love to look beautiful and when it is the arrival of a festive season, they are way more particular about their skincare routine as they want to be the showstopper among all their family members, friends and relatives. Catering to the same, e’clat superior, a leading skincare brand, is providing a few top-notch products that are likely to make your sister feel blessed for having a brother like you.

Here’s a look at some of the products by e’clat superior that you can present to your sister this Raksha Bandhan:-

1. Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper

e’clat superior, one of the emerging skincare brands in India, has introduced an exclusive Raksha Bandhan Skincare Hamper that brothers can gift to their dear sisters. For providing an affordable gifting solution, e’clat superior has priced the hamper at Rs 2500. The Rakhi Kit by the leading skincare name has a wide range of products like e 'Clat Superior Vitamin C 20% Serum for Skin Brightening & Radiance, e'clat superior Niacinamide 10% Serum for Skin barrier and Large open pores, e'clat Superior UV Hydra Lite Sunscreen, e'clat superior Double Repair Hydramoist Moisturizer, e'clat Glutathione Glo Radiance Face Wash Empowered with Vitamin C, B, E, AHA & BHA, e'clat Ultra Gleam Oil Serum, e'clat Superior Jade Roller Facial Massager, and e'clat Insta Party Glowing Booster Sheet Mask. These niche products have been put together in a well-packaged hamper with an aim to cover every aspect of skincare. From acne and breakouts to dehydration and dry skin, from oily skin to pimples, the products in this Rakhi Kit by e’clat superior aim to address all of your sister’s skincare concerns and to provide them with rejuvenated, healthy and glowing skin.

2. e’clat Skin Nourishment Overnight Mask [Night Cream for Dry Skin]

Dry Skin is one of the leading skin-related issues that a lot of women face and to provide them relief, e’clat superior has introduced a nourishment overnight mask that makes skin more supple and healthy with a faster repairing system. The Night Cream is meticulously crafted, particularly for Dry Skin that provides skin the much-needed nourishment on waking up with a brighter complexion. Loaded with the goodness of Organic Honey, Almond Oil, Glyceryl Monostearate and etcetera, the e’clat Skin Nourishment Overnight Mask is one of the best skincare solutions that you can give to your sister this Raksha Bandhan. The Night Cream is easy to use and provides effective results in a very short span of time.

3. E’clat Acne Edit Kit

By combining four premium skincare products under a single roof, e’clat superior is assisting numerous women in getting rid of Acne which is rapidly emerging as a major skincare problem. The e’clat acne edit kit contains four products, each for different uses. The first product in the kit is Acne Edit – Acne Exfoliating Toner that penetrates pores to help eliminate and prevent acne and blackheads. With Hazel Extract has anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. Acne Edit — Acne Correcting Serum is the second product that makes into the kit. The third product in the exclusive e’clat acne edit kit is Acne Edit — Acne Cleansing Face Wash that penetrates pores to help eliminate and prevent acne and blackheads, providing you with glowing skin. Acne Edit — Acne Detox Mask is the fourth product that helps skin retain moisture, fortify its protective barrier, and keep its appearance firm and plump. This kit is a perfect gift for your sister to make her feel beautiful and loved.

4. E’clat-h Hair Kit

It is Raksha Badhan, and quite evident that your sister will wear her best ethnic outfit and will put on the best makeup in order to be the showstopper at the occasion. However, no matter how good makeup your sister has or how beautiful her skin looks, lustrous and silky hair is something that cannot be ruled out during a festive season. To make that possible, e’clat superior has stacked their e-commerce website with a brand new e’clat-h Hair Kit. Priced at INR 3,750 only, this kit comprises 5 premium hair care products that aim to provide your sister with thicker, fuller and lustrous hair. From Revitalize Conditioner with Keratin to Hair Supplement, from Volume Boost Energizing Scalp Serum to Multitasker Hair Oil With Argan Oil, the e’clat-h Hair Kit address all hair-related issues that your sister might be facing, effectively and efficiently. Additionally, there is also a Volume Boost Shampoo with Keratin included in this kit.

5. Even Up Pigmentation Corrective Kit

Priced at an affordable price of Rs 3,750, the Even Up Pigmentation Corrective Kit comprises 6 different niche skincare ranges, each for different purposes. Hyperpigmentation & Acne Spots Correcting Serum, Vitamin C 20% Serum for Skin Brightening & Radiance, e’clat GLUTATHIONE GLO RADIANCE Face wash, e'clat superior DOUBLE REPAIR HYDRAMOIST Moisturizer, Eclat UV Hydralite (physical sunscreen) and e'clat superior glow tonic exfoliating facial toner. From helping your sister in kicking the issue of hyperpigmentation to providing pollution protection, these products are a must-have in every woman's skincare routine.

To make your Raksha Bandhan go easy on your pocket, e’clat superior announces Grand Festival Sale with 40% off. So what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Go, Grab your Deal now!

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, this article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)