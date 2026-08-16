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E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at railway stations: CAG report

A CAG audit of 512 Indian railway stations found E. coli contamination in drinking water coolers at eight stations, while over 89% of the inspected stations lacked prescribed Minimum Essential Amenities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at railway stations: CAG report
Image Credit: ANI

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