/E. coli bacteria found in drinking water at railway stations: CAG report

E. coli bacteria, some strains of which can cause food poisoning, diarrhoea and kidney failure, have been detected in drinking water samples collected from water coolers at several railway stations, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The CAG study assessed passenger services at 512 non-suburban grade railway stations across all Indian Railway zones and found that water samples from coolers tested positive for E. coli at eight stations spanning four zones.