E – Marketplaces A New Destination For Tribal Handmade Products

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, virtually launched Tribes India E-Marketplace, India's largest handcraft and organic products marketplace. In keeping with the Prime Minister's objective of making India Aatmanirbhar self-sufficient, this TRIFED program will showcase the produce and handicrafts of tribal entrepreneurs from around the country. It will assist them in direct marketing their items.

The rise of e-marketplaces has created new prospects in India for tribal handmade handicrafts. These internet platforms give tribal artisans a larger customer base and increased accessibility, allowing them to reach buyers from across the country and even globally. E-marketplaces highlight and promote tribal communities' distinctive handicraft and cultural history, allowing them to earn a living. This digital change has spanned the gap between producers and customers by establishing a direct and transparent channel for the sale of tribal handmade products, empowering tribal artists, and maintaining their indigenous arts and crafts.

TRIFED programs for tribal producers

Arjun Munda also announced numerous more TRIFED programs focused on assisting tribal brethren. These include the opening of Tribes India's 123rd and 124th stores in Rishikesh and Kolkata, the addition of new tribal product lines from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and the collaboration of TRIFED and Tribes India with Amazon's Seller Flex program. The Minister also introduced Pakur Honey, which is made entirely of natural honey collected by Santhal Tribals from Pakur in Jharkhand. Arjun Munda in an event stated that TRIFED wants to onboard 5 lakh tribal producers for the sourcing of various handicrafts, handloom, and natural food products across the country.

Arjun Munda also stated that the new TRIFED programs to promote tribal goods and handicrafts will connect tribal forest dwellers and artisans with national and international markets, enhancing their economic well-being and bringing them closer to mainstream development. Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, was also present.

E-Marketplace to provide an online platform to Artisans

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry oversees TRIFED. It was established by the government in 1987 to give a fair price for indigenous items throughout the country. The e-marketplace intends to connect 5 lakh tribal craftsmen to a bigger national and worldwide market by bringing them online. The website will feature over 5 lakh tribal objects divided into 20,000 categories like textiles, paintings, home decor items, jewelry, and metal crafts. Women merchants offer their wares at Shillong's Bara Bazaar.

Products obtained from various parts of the country

The new products obtained from various sections of the country will add to Tribes India's broad and diverse repertory. Among the products launched today are golden green and red apples from Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh; baskets and boxes made from Munj grass from Uttarakhand, seeded Tamarind, cloves, eucalyptus oil, and coffee powder from the Nilgiri tribes in Tamil Nadu; Tribes India branded masks made by the Meena tribes of Rajasthan; varieties of organic, immunity booster Churan and Kadha from the Gond, Bhil tribes of Madhya Pradesh; Mahua bamboo candles made by the Bhilala tribes from Shivganga, Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh; organic, immunity boosting powders such as Giloy powder, jamun powder; a range of pulses and khichdi mixes from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In addition, certain products processed and packed under the Van Dhan tribal start-ups, a component of the MSP system that has arisen as a source of employment generation for tribal gatherers and forest residents, as well as home-bound tribal artists, have been included.

Current Motto: Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal

Adapting Go Vocal for Local, a current motto, into Go Vocal for Local Go Tribal, TRIFED has been working to improve the lives of troubled and impacted tribal people by implementing various ground-breaking initiatives in addition to its existing flagship programs and implementations, which have shown to be a panacea and source of relief.

The Tribes India E-Mart platform (market.tribesindia.com) is an omnichannel facility allowing tribals to sell their items in an e-marketplace through their own e-shop to a wide national and international audience. TRIFED is now enrolling 5 lakh tribal farmers around the country and sourcing their natural produce and artisan crafts.