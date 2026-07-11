/Is E-20 petrol damaging your car? Government and auto experts reveal the real story

A heated debate over E-20, the petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol, has spread from social media timelines to petrol pumps and mechanic shops across India. People are asking whether this fuel is wrecking engines, rusting components, cutting mileage, or causing long-term damage to their vehicles. With countless videos making these claims going viral, here is what the government, auto industry experts, and an official research body actually found.
The Petroleum Ministry has made it clear that E-20 will continue as the country's standard petrol, and that ethanol blending will not be reduced or stopped. The ministry rejected demands for petrol pumps to offer separate E-0, E-10, and E-20 options, calling such a system too difficult to implement. It also stated that rumours about E-20 damaging vehicle parts are circulating on social media without holding up to scientific scrutiny. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari have repeatedly maintained that E-20 causes no harm to vehicles.
Vox pops conducted across several cities revealed that the biggest worry for ordinary vehicle owners is mileage, with many admitting they now wonder whether filling up with E-20 will hurt their car every time they visit a pump. To address these concerns, auto experts were invited to discuss the issue and respond directly to commonly asked questions about ethanol's effects on vehicles.
Among the claims driving public concern, one YouTuber alleged that E-20 petrol damaged their new Toyota Fortuner. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded directly to this specific claim. Separately, a senior Maruti Suzuki executive, Rahul Bharti, addressed claims that ethanol causes vehicle components to deteriorate.
The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which functions under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, published a study in 2021 examining E-20's effects on vehicles. The research found that in vehicles designed only for E10 (10 percent ethanol blend), continuous use of E20 causes rubber components in the fuel system, including pipes, gaskets, seals, and O-rings, to weaken over time, potentially requiring replacement in the long run. However, the study found no adverse effect on the vehicle's metal or iron parts. It also found that emissions from E10 vehicles running on E20 stayed within government-mandated limits.
On mileage, defined as the distance a vehicle travels per litre of fuel, the ARAI report found that E10 vehicles running on E20 petrol see a mileage drop of 2 to 6 percent. Anurag Saravagi, Executive Director of biofuels at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), also acknowledged this decline in mileage.
Despite the mileage trade-off, the Petroleum Ministry's data points to substantial benefits. Ethanol blending has saved India 316 lakh metric tons of crude oil imports, a figure the ministry says matters given the oil supply disruptions caused by conflict in Iran. The programme has also saved close to ₹2 lakh crore in foreign exchange. Farmers have benefited by roughly ₹1,60,000 crore through government purchases of sugarcane and maize used for ethanol production, while the blending programme has cut carbon dioxide emissions by 952 lakh metric tons.
The Petroleum Ministry believes the current wave of concern is linked to the government's recent announcement of a target to raise ethanol blending to 85 percent, suggesting a lobby is spreading confusion through social media in response.
India's ethanol blending programme did not begin overnight. A trial blending scheme started in 2001, followed by a formal announcement in 2004, with E5 (5 percent blending) implemented in several states by 2006. The UPA government officially confirmed a 5 percent blending target for 10 states and union territories in 2013, though actual blending remained at just 1.5 percent by 2014. In 2005, then Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar had spoken on the subject of ethanol blending.
A National Policy on Biofuels was launched in 2018, alongside a cut in GST on ethanol from 18 percent to 5 percent, and the setting up of processing plants with oil companies. Blending levels then rose steadily: 8.1 percent in 2020-21, 10 percent in 2021-22, 12 percent in 2022-23, around 15 percent in 2023-24, around 19 percent in 2024-25, and finally reaching the E-20 standard in 2025-26.
Ethanol-powered vehicles are not a new concept. Ford's Model T, launched in 1908, was designed with an engine that could run on petrol, ethanol, or any blend of the two. Ford Motors founder Henry Ford spoke about ethanol's potential as a fuel source from crops and organic waste as far back as a 1925 interview. Brazil was the first country to act on this idea at scale, turning to ethanol after the global oil crisis of 1973, and remains the most successful example of large-scale ethanol adoption today.
The E-20 debate has also reached the Supreme Court, where a public interest litigation has been filed. The petition seeks greater consumer awareness, display of ethanol percentage at fuel pump nozzles, and the option of plain petrol for older vehicles. It argues that selling ethanol-blended petrol without adequate disclosure amounts to a violation of consumer rights.
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