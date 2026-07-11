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Is E-20 petrol damaging your car? Government and auto experts reveal the real story

As viral social media videos claim E-20 ethanol-blended petrol is damaging car engines, the Petroleum Ministry, auto industry executives, and an ARAI study weigh in on mileage loss, rubber parts wear, and the economic case for India's ethanol blending programme, even as a Supreme Court petition seeks more consumer transparency.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Is E-20 petrol damaging your car? Government and auto experts reveal the real story
Image Credit: Screengrab from Zee News video. Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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