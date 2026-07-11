/Is E-20 petrol damaging your car? Government and auto experts reveal the real story

Ethanol-powered vehicles are not a new concept. Ford's Model T, launched in 1908, was designed with an engine that could run on petrol, ethanol, or any blend of the two. Ford Motors founder Henry Ford spoke about ethanol's potential as a fuel source from crops and organic waste as far back as a 1925 interview. Brazil was the first country to act on this idea at scale, turning to ethanol after the global oil crisis of 1973, and remains the most successful example of large-scale ethanol adoption today.