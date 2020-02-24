'E3' project by Kerala government to increase English proficiency of students

Thiruvananthapuram: The state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has launched a special initiative for enhancing and enriching the English language proficiency of students by making use of hi-tech lab facilities in schools.

The ambitious project is titled E3 (E-cube- Enjoy, Enhance & Enrich).

In an official statement here on Monday (February 24), State Minister for General Education, C Raveendranath said the training would be given to all teachers and the project would be implemented fully in the academic year.

"The project aims to enhance and enrich English learning of students in an enjoyable atmosphere effectively making use of technology in schools in Kerala," said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

The project has three components. The first is Samagra e-Library, a digital repository of international standard digital books, he said in a statement.

The books, including in audio and video formats, will be available to all students in four levels.

Already 200 digital multicoloured storybooks were uploaded in Samagra e-Library.

The second is an e-Language lab, which will have language lab software that will provide opportunities for students to enhance their listening, speaking, reading, writing, pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.

Students can work in the e-language lab alone with the support of the mentor teacher at their own pace of learning.

KITE has already customised the engine for language lab by using Free and Open Source Software, the CEO explained.

The third component, eBroadcast, includes the multimedia programme.

The broadcast lessons will help learners use English in conversational and academic contexts in an interactive mode. This shall also be screened in KITE Victers channel.

KITE has planned to provide training to all primary and upper primary teachers during mid-summer vacation for implementing E3English in schools, he said.

E3 English teacher training will be a technology integrated training providing hands-on experience to teachers on using Samagra e-Library and e-Language lab.

Along with KITE, SCERT will do the academic monitoring of the project and the Director of General Education will monitor the implementation of the project in schools by teachers, the official added.

Formerly IT@School Project of the state general education department, KITE is the first SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) to get funded from Kerala Infrastructure And Investment Fund Board (KIIFB ) established by the state government to support projects worth Rs 50000 crore in five years.