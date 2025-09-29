'Each BJP Karyalaya As Sacred As Mandir...BJP Is In Government To Serve People': PM Modi

Stating that for BJP workers, each of its "karyalayas" is no less significant than a "Devalaya or Mandir," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that BJP offices are not just structures, they are vital connections that bridge the party with grassroots levels and the aspirations of the people.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the newly built Delhi BJP office here, said that the relationship between Delhi and the BJP isn't just about a city and a party, but about service and culture.

He said the BJP is in power to serve, not to wield power, and added that it is the collective responsibility of party workers to ensure that the new Delhi BJP office is defined not by its facilities, but by dedication to public service.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Modi said that the strength that the Delhi BJP has today is the result of the sacrifices and hard work of the party's lakhs of workers over the past decades.

"For us, each of our karyalayas is no less significant than a Devalaya or Mandir. BJP karyalayas are not just structures; they are vital connections that bridge the party with grassroots levels and the aspirations of the people. The BJP is in government to serve, not to wield satta (power). This karyalaya embodies and upholds that commitment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the identity of this Delhi BJP karyalaya is defined not by its facilities, but by its unwavering dedication to public service," he said.

He also recalled the work done by the Jan Sangh, which later evolved into the BJP.

"The relationship between Delhi and the BJP isn't just about a city and a party. It's about service and culture. First, as the Jan Sangh and then as the BJP, our party has been connected to the heart of Delhi and its interests. Since the founding of the Jan Sangh, we have served the people of Delhi in every way. Jan Sangh workers made rehabilitation arrangements for the victims who came to Delhi after partition," PM Modi said.

"When the Metropolitan Council was formed, leaders like Advani and V.K. Malhotra became the voice of the people of Delhi. During the Emergency, Jan Sangh leaders fought alongside the people of Delhi against the oppression of the government. During the 1984 Sikh riots, a devastating blow to the soul and humanity of Delhi was inflicted, and Delhi BJP workers protected our Sikh brothers and sisters in every possible way at that time," he added.

He said the new BJP office has been inaugurated during Navratri.

"Today, during these sacred days of Navratri, Delhi BJP has received its new office. My heartiest congratulations to all the workers of Delhi BJP. The BJP has completed 45 years since its founding. But the seed from which the BJP has grown into such a massive banyan tree was sown in October 1951, when the Jana Sangh was established under the leadership of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he said.

PM Modi said that BJP workers should work towards ensuring that the next generation of GST reforms directly benefits ordinary citizens.

"It is essential to raise awareness among consumers as well as our shopkeeper brothers. In states where we are in Opposition, our responsibilities become even greater. We must hold the government accountable to ensure that GST reductions are passed on to the public," he said.

"For instance, in Himachal Pradesh, as soon as the GST on cement was reduced, the price was immediately raised, effectively exploiting the people from day one. We must work together to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and promote Swadeshi initiatives. This is a vital responsibility for BJP karyakartas," he added.