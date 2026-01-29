Advertisement
NewsIndiaEAM Holds Talks With Uzbekistan FM, Affirms Deepening Of Bilateral Ties
S JAISHANKAR

EAM Holds Talks With Uzbekistan FM, Affirms Deepening Of Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar and Uzbekistan FM Saidov reviewed bilateral cooperation, praised positive momentum, discussed 2026 agenda, reaffirmed partnership growth, as Indian Embassy echoed optimism and marked India’s Republic Day in Tashkent celebrations.

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
EAM Holds Talks With Uzbekistan FM, Affirms Deepening Of Bilateral TiesImage: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, reviewing multiple dimensions of bilateral cooperation and affirming the positive momentum in ties between the two nations.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "Good conversation with Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan this afternoon. Reviewed the various dimensions of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that the positive momentum in our ties will continue moving forward."

Saidov noted the strong positive and dynamic trend of partnership in all areas.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to have a phone conversation with H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister. There is a strong, positive and dynamic trend of our partnership in all areas. We held a comprehensive exchange on the 2026 agenda of Uzbekistan-India cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally. We are confident that many promising outcomes expected during the year will serve the best interests of our people."

The Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan said that both leaders expressed that the positive trend between the two nations would continue.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Today, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, FM Bakhtiyor Saidov communicated by telephone. We came up with various strategies together. The Minister expressed confidence that the positive trend between our countries will continue in the future."

Earlier on January 27, the Embassy hosted a National Day Reception to commemorate India's 77th Republic Day in Tashkent.

The Embassy said in a post on X while sharing glimpses, "Embassy hosted National Day Reception to commemorate the 77th Republic Day of India in Tashkent. H. E. Mr. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technology, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Performances by artists from ICCR Tashkent, Shodlik Guruhi and the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan captivated the gathering. An exhibition on '150 Years of Vande Mataram' was also displayed." 

