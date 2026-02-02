Advertisement
EAM Jaishankar begins three-day US visit, focus on bilateral ties
EXTERNAL AFFAIR MINISTER

EAM Jaishankar begins three-day US visit, focus on bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar begins a three-day visit to the US, where he is expected to hold discussions on bilateral ties, regional security, and global developments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EAM Jaishankar begins three-day US visit, focus on bilateral tiesImage Credit: ANI

S Jaishankar US visit: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to begin a three-day visit to the United States on Monday, during which he will take part in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the MEA, the ministerial discussions will centre on strengthening supply chain resilience, advancing clean energy transitions, and deepening strategic cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

The visit, scheduled from February 2 to 4, will also see Jaishankar holding meetings with senior officials from the US administration on a range of bilateral and global issues.

In the run-up to the visit, Jaishankar met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi last week, where the two discussed various aspects of India-US relations. Welcoming Gor, the External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that the ambassador would play a key role in further strengthening ties between the two countries.

“Pleased to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership,” Jaishankar said in a post on X, adding that he looked forward to Gor’s contribution to deepening bilateral relations.

On January 25, Jaishankar also met a visiting US Congressional delegation that included Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with Ambassador Gor. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following the meeting, Jaishankar noted that engagements with the US Congress have remained an important element of the India-US relationship.

Earlier, on January 13, Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two reviewed key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade negotiations, critical minerals, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Describing the call as positive, Ambassador Gor later said the discussion also covered next steps in bilateral trade talks, cooperation in critical minerals, and the possibility of a meeting in the coming month.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

