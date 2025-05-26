EAM Jaishankar Briefs Parliamentary Committee About Operation Sindoor, Rubbishes Allegation By Congress

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs. During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar cleared India's stand on Operation Sindoor and the global support that New Delhi got after it. During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar also rubbished the allegation by Congress that India tipped Pakistan ahead of the anti-terror operation.

"Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed Operation Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard," said Jaishankar on X.

During the meeting, the MPs wanted to know about US President Donald Trump’s claims about ceasefire and trade remarks, the government explained that the Americans and the other countries who were encouraging India to talk to Pakistan were told that terror and talks would not go together.

According to ANI sources, the government made its strategy including diplomatic initiatives clear to the members of the committee. "India went for the terror targets, exposing Pakistan, which couldn't protect the three major camps, the epicentre of terrorism. It has hit the morale of Pakistan forces," ANI reported quoting sources.

The GoI said that since it made the strike a fight/an operation against terror, the international community backed India except for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China.

During the meeting, the Congress party MPs brought up the issue of the EAM supposedly tipping off Pakistan about the Operation before it began. The government then explained to the Committee that there was absolutely no conversation between India and Pakistan in any manner other than DGMO level, and that too happened only after the strikes. "The EAM called the allegations by the Congress against him as dishonest and a misrepresentation of events," reported ANI.

During the meeting, the EAM appealed for national unity in keeping with the spirit of the conversations that the parliamentary delegations were having in various country capitals.