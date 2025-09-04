EAM Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Home Minister Amit Shah Hail GST Reforms
Top leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have hailed the newly introduced GST reforms, describing them as a step to improve ease of living and doing business.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar termed the GST Council’s decision to adopt the Next Gen GST a historic achievement, saying it will greatly impact India’s transformation journey and the government’s efforts to improve ease of living and doing business.
"Delivering on PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement, the GST Council decision to adopt the Next Gen GST today will have huge impact on the transformation story underway in India and the Government’s effort to improve ease of living and doing business. Congratulate PM and FM Nirmala Sitharaman on this historic achievement," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Delivering on PM @narendramodi’s Independence Day announcement, the @GST_Council decision to adopt the #NextGenGST today will have huge impact on the transformation story underway in India and the Government’s effort to improve ease of living & doing business. Congratulate PM…— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2025
Home Minister Amit Shah also described the GST tax rate cuts and reforms as a “historic decision,” saying they will provide major relief to the poor and middle class while supporting farmers, MSMEs, women, and youth.
"PM Narendra Modi stands for what he commits. This historic decision of GST rate cuts and process reforms will bring huge relief to the poor and middle class, while also supporting farmers, MSMEs, women and youth. By simplifying the system and reducing the burden on common citizens, these reforms will not only ensure ease of living but also give a big boost to ease of doing business, especially for small traders and entrepreneurs. A truly transformative decision for Bharat!" Shah said in a post on X.
PM Shri @narendramodi Ji stands for what he commits. This historic decision of GST rate cuts and process reforms will bring huge relief to the poor and middle class, while also supporting farmers, MSMEs, women and youth. By simplifying the system and reducing the burden on… pic.twitter.com/yYVUCOtCvG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 3, 2025
